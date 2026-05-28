FAKE NEWS: No U.S. Aircraft Downed Near Bushehr On Thursday, U.S. Official Says, Contradicting Iran

The United States rejected Iran’s claim that it destroyed an American aircraft over the country’s southwestern region on Thursday, with a U.S. official stating no such downing occurred.

Iran’s state television reported that an aircraft was destroyed in Jam governorate in Bushehr province, citing the region’s governor Masoud Tangestani. The claim came as Iranian armed forces conducted a missile launch operation from the country’s southern region, though the intended targets remained unclear, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

The denial marked another point of contention in the escalating conflict, with both nations making competing claims about military operations in the region. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency characterized unexplained sounds from the sea as warning fire directed at vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The exchange occurred as the U.S. intensified economic pressure on Tehran. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that Washington would prohibit Iranian airlines from accessing landing spots, refueling, and ticket sales operations. In a post on X, Bessent said the measures aimed to increase pressure on Iran and open the Strait of Hormuz, which remains a critical global shipping corridor.

“Only a satisfactory outcome in negotiations will end the downward spiral,” Bessent said.

While Bessent did not identify specific airlines, Iran Air, the country’s flag carrier, and Mahan Air have both faced prior U.S. sanctions designations. At a press briefing, Bessent clarified that humanitarian exemptions would remain in place, saying the U.S. would not “restrict movement for religious reasons, so Iranians who want to make the pilgrimage to Mecca or Medina will be allowed.”

The economic measures came as U.S. Vice President JD Vance signaled progress in ongoing negotiations with Iran. Vance told reporters that while Washington had “not gotten there yet,” the parties were close to a potential agreement.

“We’ve made a lot of progress,” Vance said, indicating that Iran appeared willing to negotiate. He listed remaining sticking points on nuclear issues, including Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and enrichment capabilities.

“We do think they are negotiating, at least so far, in good faith, and we’re making some progress,” Vance said. He added that both nations sought to open the strategic waterway, signaling alignment on at least one core objective.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)