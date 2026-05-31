“DAY OF RAGE:” Peleg Yerushalmi To Hold Mass Protests Following Wave Of Arrests Of Bnei Torah

Police are preparing for an anticipated Chareidi “Day of Rage” throughout Israel on Sunday in protest of the recent wave of arrests of bnei yeshivos on Friday, as well as the increase in arrests in recent months.

Peleg Yerushalmi announced that it is holding mass protests at 5:00 p.m. in Jerusalem and Bnei Brak. Additional and more precise locations will be published later today.

Sources within Peleg Yerushalmi emphasized that the protest is directed against “the criminal arrests of bnei yeshivos and the humiliation of the Torah and its students.”

In addition, leaders within the faction are promising “surprises,” with senior figures stating, “We are at war, and we have removed all restraints.”

According to a report by Army Radio, protests are also expected to take place in Beit Shemesh, Tzfas, and Har Yona. It has not yet been decided whether the Edah HaChareidis will join the protests, which would significantly increase the scale and impact of the events.

According to a report by Channel 13 News, two additional protest targets may be added: the home of IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and the home of Police Commissioner Danny Levy.

Although the demonstrations are scheduled to begin today, they are expected to continue throughout the week. Additional efforts to disrupt police and military attempts to arrest draft evaders are anticipated, along with disturbances near the military prison and other locations. At present, dozens of Chareidi detainees are being held in military custody.

Peleg Yerushalmi has also discussed the possibility of a mass voluntary surrender of hundreds of draft evaders at once, in a move intended to overwhelm the military detention system.

“This is not a time to remain silent, and every Ben Torah has a doubled and redoubled obligation to protest the humiliation of the Torah and its students, against these criminal arrests and against the military authorities and their collaborators from within and without,” a statement issued from Peleg Yerushalmi said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)