ISRAEL ON HIGH ALERT: Gallant Says Defenses Being Fortified Ahead Of Expected Iranian Attack


Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday that Israel has been fortifying its defenses in anticipation of a potential attack from Iran and Hezbollah.

“We are in the days of vigilance and readiness, the threats from Tehran and Beirut may materialize, and it is important to explain to everyone that readiness, preparedness, and vigilance are not synonyms for fear and panic,” Gallant said.

The Defense Minister assured that Israel has been working tirelessly to bolster its defenses while also developing offensive options for response or preemptive actions if necessary.

“In recent days, we have been devoting our time both to strengthening defenses and to creating offensive options in response, and also as an initiative if required, anywhere and in any region, with the main goal being the protection of the citizens of the State of Israel,” he added.

