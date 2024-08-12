Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Likud MK: “The Attorney-General Wants To Abolish The Chareidi Establishment”


Deputy Knesset Speaker Chanoch Milwidsky spoke about the behavior of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara who not only ordered that bnei yeshivos must be drafted but now also cut daycare subsidies to families of avreichim.

“With all the pain, right now it’s impossible to deal with the problem at a time of war,” he said.

“The Attorney-General doesn’t want to just topple the government – their war is against Chareidi institutions. They want to abolish their budgets and the Charedei establishment.

“The Chareidim are a stumbling block for them.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



