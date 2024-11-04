Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Raids Expose and Destroy Hezbollah’s Underground Terror Network in Southern Lebanon


In a series of targeted operations along the southern Lebanon border, IDF troops have uncovered and dismantled significant Hezbollah infrastructure, according to an IDF statement. Based on precise intelligence, these raids focus on heavily wooded areas near the border where Hezbollah has entrenched itself with military sites, weapons caches, missile storage facilities, and compounds intended for infiltration into Israel.

The 188th Brigade’s engineering teams are working to locate, neutralize, and demolish Hezbollah’s network in the region. These efforts are part of a broader IDF campaign to disrupt and dismantle Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure, aiming to secure northern Israeli communities from potential attacks.



