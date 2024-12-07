Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Thousands Of Prisoners Released From Assad’s Notorious Sednaya Prison




Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

SYRIA HAS FALLEN: Bashar AL-ASSAD FLEES COUNTRY AS JIHADIST REBELS END HIS BRUTAL REIGN

TEHILLIM: Rabbi Paysach Krohn Suffers Moderate Stroke During Agudah Convention

TERROR IN ISRAEL: IDF Soldier Seriously Injured In Ramming Attack Near Chevron

PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Hamas Releases Video Of Hostage Matan Zangauker

WATCH: Islamic Sermon In Maryland Calls To “Market Islam To American People”

Druze Father and Son Charged with Espionage for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

GREAT NEWS: Antisemitic Boston City Councilor Arrested On Fraud And Theft Charges

HORRIFIC TRAGEDY: 5 Israelis From Tzfas Killed In Car Accident In Morroco

UPDATE FROM MELBOURNE: Sifrei Torah Appear Safe After Arson Terror Attack At Adass Shul [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

NOT JUST RABBANIM: US Government Urges Americans to Stop Texting Amid Chinese Cyberattacks

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network