FDNY firefighters and other emergency personnel are at the scene of a fire in an apartment located at 12th Avenue and 44th Street, directly above the Boyaner Cheder. The scene remains active as crews work to contain the blaze. Residents are urged to avoid the area. No injuries have been reported at this time

