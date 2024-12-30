Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Chief Lights Menorah with Wounded Soldiers at Sheba Hospital [VIDEO]


The IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, visited the Sheba Hospital’s “Returning to Life” Rehabilitation Center yesterday, where he lit Menorah with IDF soldiers and security personnel who were injured in combat.

HIS REMARKS:

“I often visit the forces in the field, and I know how much stronger our soldiers feel when they hear of your strength and heroism. Know that the valor you exhibit here makes all of us—the entire IDF—more determined to achieve the objectives of this war.

I salute each and every one of you, from all brigades, corps, and positions. You are all heroes because you were present, you are all heroes because you acted, and you are all heroes because you are on a courageous journey to heal and recover.”



