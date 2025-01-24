Skip to content
President Trump cuts Dr. Anthony Fauci’s security detail
January 24, 2025
1:03 pm
No Comments
President Trump has cut Dr. Anthony Fauci’s security detail, amidst ongoing tensions regarding public health policy and the handling of the national response to the health crisis. This decision comes as part of broader changes in security protocols for government officials.
