Trump Pardons Ex-Sheriff Scott Jenkins, Sentenced for “Cash-for-Badges” Bribery Scheme


U.S. President Donald J. Trump issued a full and unconditional pardon today for Scott Jenkins, the former Sheriff of Culpeper County in Northern Virginia, who was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on March 21, 2025 for his involvement in a “cash-for-badges” scheme in which he accepted over $75,000 in bribes from several Virginia businessmen, as well as two undercover agents with the FBI, in exchange for their appointment as auxiliary deputy sheriffs with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Department.



