The final touches and sound check being performed at the Wells Fargo Center. Throngs of people are expected to stream into the Adirei Hatorah maamad in roughly an hour.

๐Ÿšจ LAKEWOOD ALERTS IS COVERING THE ADIREI MAAMAD LIVE. SIGN UP NOW TO STAY UPDATED!

๐Ÿ—ž๏ธ JOIN LAKEWOOD ALERTS STATUS

๐Ÿ“ฐ JOIN LAKEWOOD ALERTS GROUPS