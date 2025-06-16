Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

U.S. State Dept.: Americans Urged to Leave Iran, Prepare to Shelter Amid Rising Tensions


U.S. Travel State Department: “U.S. citizens should not travel to Iran for any reason and should depart Iran immediately if they are there. U.S. citizens who are unable to depart Iran should be prepared to shelter in place for extended periods.”



