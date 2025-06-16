HY’D: Danny Abraham, 59, Among Three Killed in Iranian Missile Strike on Haifa’s Bazan Facility

HY’D: Danny Abraham, a 59-year-old resident of Kiryat Motzkin, was one of the three fatalities from the Iranian missile strike on the Bazan facilities in Haifa last night.

According to the assessment of investigative authorities, the three were in an inner room, considered the most protected area in the facility, and the strike likely hit near the building where they were located.

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out, part of the structure collapsed due to the flames, and they were trapped under the rubble.