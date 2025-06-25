Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump: US Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Sites Paves Way for Historic Ceasefire


POTUS: “Last weekend, the United States successfully carried out a massive precision strike on Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities… this incredible exercise of American strength has paved the way for peace, with a historic ceasefire agreement.”



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israeli Intelligence Says Strikes Set Iran’s Nuclear Program Back by Years, But Didn’t Fully Dismantle It

IDF CHIEF OF STAFF: Iran Campaign a Milestone, but the Fight Continues – Next Target Is Gaza

“Extraordinary And Historic”: Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize After Achieving Israel-Iran Ceasefire

Report: Police Took Iranian Rabbanim & Chazanim For Questioning

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED? Pentagon Intel Contradicts Trump, Says Iran’s Nuclear Program Delayed But Not “Obliterated”

Iran’s Nuclear Chief Vows To Rebuild Its Shattered Nuke Ambitions

IDF Lifts Nationwide Restrictions, Country Returns to Full Activity – Except Gaza Border Area

HY”D: Three Victims of Be’er Sheva Missile Strike Identified, Including IDF Soldier and His Mother

Trump Unleashes Tirade Against AOC And Her Democrat Cronies Amid Impeachment Threats: “MAKE MY DAY!”

With 14 Scientists Assassinated, Israel Hopes to Freeze Iran’s Nuclear Progress for Years

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network