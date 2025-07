The Likud party is holding elections for the position of the chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Wednesday, party chairman Ofir Katz announced to party members early Monday afternoon.

The announcement came after Likud members placed heavy pressure on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to oust Edelstein from his position in the wake of the coalition crisis caused by his changes to the Chareidi draft law, Ynet reported.