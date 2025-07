A small bus overturned on Monday near Nabi Musa, close to Mitzpe Yeriho, leaving 10 people injured. Magen David Adom teams, assisted by IDF medical personnel, treated the victims at the scene and evacuated them to hospitals in Jerusalem.

Seven of the injured were taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Mount Scopus. Among them was a 20-year-old man in moderate condition with a head injury. The remaining six sustained light injuries.