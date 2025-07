A car in Germany veered off the road, tore through a garden, and hit a 7-year-old boy on a trampoline before launching into the air and crashing into a barn roof nearly 10 feet high. The boy was seriously hurt, and the driver’s wife was also injured. Two children and a teen in the car had only minor wounds. Emergency crews used helicopters, ambulances, and a crane to rescue the victims and lift the car from the roof.