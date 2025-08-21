Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Supreme Court Upholds Trump-Era Cuts to NIH Grants Tied to DEI Policies


The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Trump administration broad cuts to National Institutes of Health grants as part of the federal government’s campaign against diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

But in a mixed decision the court left in place a different part of the lower court judge’s ruling that threw out the administration’s guidance document that introduced the policy, raising questions about whether it can be applied moving forward.



