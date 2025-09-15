IDF Police Raid Yeshivah Bochur’s Home in Netivot as 30 Chareidim Detained En Route to Uman

🚨 The IDF police raided the home of a 20-year-old yeshivah bochur in Netivot on Sunday evening.

The bochur, who was at home at the time for a family simcha, jumped from the porch and fled the area to escape arrest.

The bochur is a talmid of the Shaarei Shalom yeshivah in Jerusalem.

Media outlets reported on Monday evening that over 30 Chareidim have been detained at the airport since the morning on their way to Uman. They were transferred to the Tel Hashomer base and will face trial or disciplinary action in the coming hours.