Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Police Raid Yeshivah Bochur’s Home in Netivot as 30 Chareidim Detained En Route to Uman

🚨 The IDF police raided the home of a 20-year-old yeshivah bochur in Netivot on Sunday evening.

The bochur, who was at home at the time for a family simcha, jumped from the porch and fled the area to escape arrest.

The bochur is a talmid of the Shaarei Shalom yeshivah in Jerusalem.

Media outlets reported on Monday evening that over 30 Chareidim have been detained at the airport since the morning on their way to Uman. They were transferred to the Tel Hashomer base and will face trial or disciplinary action in the coming hours.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Likud Minister Reveals: Arab Nations Welcomed Strike In Doha Behind Closed Doors

Netanyahu, Standing Aside Rubio & Citing 9/11, Slams “Immense Hypocrisy” Of Those Condemning Doha Strike

MAMDANI VS. CUOMO: NY Gov. Hochul Endorses Socialist Mamdani As Reports Say Eric Adams Will Drop Out This Week

Israel’s National Security Council Warns of Global Terror Threats to Jews Ahead of Yamim Noraim

“He’s A Bad Guy’: President Trump Calls For Far-Left Liberal Donor George Soros To Be Tossed In Prison

Chareidi Beit Shemesh Resident Convicted Of Spying For Iran

Former Shin Bet Chief: “No Info Days Later; Hamas May Have Been Hit Harder Than Reported”

Israeli Assessment: Qatar Is Assisting Hamas In Hiding Results Of Strike On Doha

Behind The Scenes Of The Summit In Qatar & Why Israel Should Be Concerned

BD”E: Rav Dovid Kamenetzky Zt”l, Son Of Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a