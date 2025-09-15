Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Security Officials Slam Olmert: “Al-Hayya’s Son Was A Terrorist In Every Sense Of The Word”

Ex-PM Olmert.

A storm has arisen following statements by ex-prime minister Ehud Olmert, who expressed sorrow over the death of the son of senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya in Israel’s attack on Doha.

Olmert also strongly criticized the attack, claiming that it “shows an unwillingness to negotiate and release the hostages.”

The remarks sparked outrage in the Israeli security establishment. A security source told Channel 12 News that, contrary to Olmert’s words, Al-Hayya’s son, Hamam, “was a terrorist in every sense of the word.”

The source added, “He was his father’s right-hand man, did his bidding, and was well aware of Hamas leaders’ plans, including the October 7 massacre.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Likud Minister Reveals: Arab Nations Welcomed Strike In Doha Behind Closed Doors

Netanyahu, Standing Aside Rubio & Citing 9/11, Slams “Immense Hypocrisy” Of Those Condemning Doha Strike

MAMDANI VS. CUOMO: NY Gov. Hochul Endorses Socialist Mamdani As Reports Say Eric Adams Will Drop Out This Week

Israel’s National Security Council Warns of Global Terror Threats to Jews Ahead of Yamim Noraim

“He’s A Bad Guy’: President Trump Calls For Far-Left Liberal Donor George Soros To Be Tossed In Prison

Chareidi Beit Shemesh Resident Convicted Of Spying For Iran

Former Shin Bet Chief: “No Info Days Later; Hamas May Have Been Hit Harder Than Reported”

Israeli Assessment: Qatar Is Assisting Hamas In Hiding Results Of Strike On Doha

Behind The Scenes Of The Summit In Qatar & Why Israel Should Be Concerned

BD”E: Rav Dovid Kamenetzky Zt”l, Son Of Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a