Israeli Security Officials Slam Olmert: “Al-Hayya’s Son Was A Terrorist In Every Sense Of The Word”

A storm has arisen following statements by ex-prime minister Ehud Olmert, who expressed sorrow over the death of the son of senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya in Israel’s attack on Doha.

Olmert also strongly criticized the attack, claiming that it “shows an unwillingness to negotiate and release the hostages.”

The remarks sparked outrage in the Israeli security establishment. A security source told Channel 12 News that, contrary to Olmert’s words, Al-Hayya’s son, Hamam, “was a terrorist in every sense of the word.”

The source added, “He was his father’s right-hand man, did his bidding, and was well aware of Hamas leaders’ plans, including the October 7 massacre.”

