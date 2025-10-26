Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Pakistan Expected to Join International Force in Gaza, Israel Says

Israeli defense officials have reportedly told lawmakers that Pakistan is expected to contribute troops to an international stabilization force set to deploy in Gaza once the current ceasefire holds, marking the first Muslim-majority nation that would take part in such a mission.

According to a report by Ynet, members of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee were briefed last week on the planned makeup of the multinational force, which will include troops from Indonesia, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan.

