Judge Orders Trump Administration to Allow Hearings or Return for Deported Migrants

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to submit plans to return or provide hearings for more than 200 migrants deported to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said the migrants were deported in March without meaningful notice or a chance to contest being labeled members of Tren de Aragua, and that their due-process rights were violated. The judge ordered the government to submit plans by Jan. 5 allowing them to challenge their designation, either through hearings or possible return to the U.S.