Justice Minister Levin Criticizes Court and Police After Monitor Appointment Blocked in Sde Teiman Probe



Justice Minister Yariv Levin slammed the judiciary and police after the Israeli Supreme Court again blocked his bid to appoint an external monitor to oversee the probe into former IDF chief military prosecutor Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi.

The court rejected Levin’s choice of retired Judge Asher Kula, saying legal criteria were not met. Levin accused the court of obstructing oversight and shielding law enforcement, warning the decision deepens public distrust in the judiciary amid the Sde Teiman case.

The Justice Ministry said the case is now being handled within the State Prosecutor’s Office, after the attorney general removed herself from making the final decision.