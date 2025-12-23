Advertise
Israel Provided Covert Support to Syrian Druze Amid Assad Collapse, Security Concerns

Following the collapse of Bashar Assad’s rule and the rise of Ahmad al-Sharaa, Israel quietly provided assistance to Syria’s Druze community as part of its regional security posture.

The support included weapons, funding, intelligence, and logistical aid delivered through intermediaries, aimed at strengthening local Druze forces in southern Syria and limiting the influence of Islamist elements.

The assistance later slowed amid concerns about internal Druze divisions and the risk of deeper Israeli involvement inside Syria.

