IDF Receives First Israeli-Made SIGMA 155 Self-Propelled Howitzer, Boosting Ground Combat Capability

The IDF has received its first Israeli-made SIGMA 155 (Ro’em) wheeled self-propelled howitzer, marking the army’s first major new ground combat platform since the Merkava tank.

Developed by Elbit Systems, the system features automatic loading, long-range fire of up to 40 km, high mobility, and a reduced three-soldier crew. Live-fire drills are set to begin in the coming weeks, with the first operational battalion expected by the fall as production continues and older howitzers are moved to reserve units.

