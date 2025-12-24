LONG OVERDUE: Netanyahu Announces $108B Plan to Build Self-Reliant Israeli Weapons Industry

LONG OVERDUE: Prime Minister Netanyahu says Israel has approved an investment of NIS 350 billion (roughly $108 billion) over the coming decade to establish a self-reliant Israeli weapons and munitions industry, drawing on lessons learned from more than two years of fighting.

Addressing a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots, Netanyahu said Israel is seeking to cut dependence on foreign suppliers, including allies, while preserving its aerial dominance in the Middle East, and pledged to block regional adversaries from obtaining advanced military aircraft that could endanger Israel.