Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Considers Greenland Military Option Amid International Pushback

Trump has ordered U.S. special forces to draft invasion plans for Greenland, but senior military leaders say it would be illegal and lack Congressional backing, according to the Daily Mail.

* Stephen Miller and hardline advisers, emboldened by the Maduro operation, are pushing to move before Russia or China can act in the Arctic.

* British and European officials warn a move on Greenland could destabilize NATO, with the July 7 NATO summit seen as a potential turning point.

* Officials are also discussing alternative options, including pressure on Denmark or expanded U.S. military access to Greenland.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

“We Collapsed Where We Stood”: Maduro Guard Describes Mysterious Weapon Used in U.S. Raid on Venezuela

In Final Days in Office, NJ Gov. Murphy Blocks Bill Aimed at Fighting Antisemitism

Main Line Hatzolah Launches With Inaugural Community Event, Drawing Rabbanim And Local First Responders [PHOTOS]

BORO PARK: 6-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Hatzolah Ambulance

JUDAISM UNDER ATTACK: Britain Considering Criminalizing Bris Milah As “Child Abuse”

ARRESTED: Suspect Caught in Rock-Throwing Attack on New Jersey Turnpike That Seriously Injured 8-Year-Old Jewish Girl

🚨 White House Quietly Planning Iran Airstrikes as Death Toll From Protests Mounts

Iran: Over 300 Protesters Killed; Piles Of Bodies At Tehran Hospital; Khomeini Fears Israeli Strike

FLATBUSH: Petirah Of Rabbi Dr. Yosef Shimon (Joel) Rosenshein Z”L

Trump Says He Has Canceled Second Wave of Attacks on Venezuela, Citing Cooperation