Trump Considers Greenland Military Option Amid International Pushback

Trump has ordered U.S. special forces to draft invasion plans for Greenland, but senior military leaders say it would be illegal and lack Congressional backing, according to the Daily Mail.

* Stephen Miller and hardline advisers, emboldened by the Maduro operation, are pushing to move before Russia or China can act in the Arctic.

* British and European officials warn a move on Greenland could destabilize NATO, with the July 7 NATO summit seen as a potential turning point.

* Officials are also discussing alternative options, including pressure on Denmark or expanded U.S. military access to Greenland.