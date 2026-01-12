Advertise
NYT: U.S. Used Civilian-Looking Plane in Deadly Boat Strike

* A secret U.S. aircraft painted to look civilian was used in a Sept. 2 strike on a boat the Trump administration said was smuggling drugs, killing 11 people.

* The plane flew low enough to be seen, the boat turned back toward Venezuela, and two survivors were later killed in a follow-up U.S. strike.

* Law-of-war experts told the NYT that using a civilian-looking aircraft to attack may be “perfidy,” a war crime, because combatants are not allowed to pretend to be civilians to deceive targets.

* The Pentagon has since switched to clearly military aircraft for later strikes.

