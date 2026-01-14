Advertise
Iran FM Warns Trump Against Repeating June Strikes

Bret Baier: If you have a message for President Trump, who obviously is and has talked about and is considering some kind of action to help the protesters on the ground, if you have a message for him, what is the message?”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: My message is do not repeat the same mistake that you did in June. You know, if you try a failed experience, you will get the same result. You know, in June, yes, you destroyed the facilities, the machines, but the technology cannot be bombed…

