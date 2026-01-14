Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump held call with Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

U.S. Envoy Announces Launch of Phase Two of Trump Plan to End Gaza War, Despite Hostage Still in Captivity

Iranian Security Forces Deliberately Blinding Protesters By Aiming For Their Eyes

Iran Says It’s “Fully Ready” with Expanded Missile Arsenal as U.S. Military Shifts in the Gulf

Israel Presses Mediators, U.S. in Push to Recover Body of Final Hostage Held in Gaza

Argentina Wildfire Sparks Antisemitic Conspiracy Storm After Court Cites Human Cause

🚨U.S. Base Personnel In Qatar To Evacuate; Wing Of Zion Leaves Israel

Iranian To Israeli Media: “They Shot People In Front Of Children; Piled Bodies At The Mall”

🚨 Israeli, Arab Officials Urge Trump to Hold Off on Major Iran Strikes as Regime Stability Remains Unclear

Prosecutor Who Led Minnesota Fraud Probe Leaves DOJ Over ICE Shooting Clash

BIZARRE: Far-Left NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Trump Exchange Regular, Friendly Text Messages