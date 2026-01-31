Gill Blames Democrats for Partial Shutdown, Says They’re Undermining ICE Deportations

Congressman Brandon Gill on partial government shutdown: “Democrats are willing to do whatever they can to thwart ICE and stop the President from deporting illegals which is what he was elected to do. They want to turn every city into Minneapolis.”
