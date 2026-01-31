Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Gill Blames Democrats for Partial Shutdown, Says They’re Undermining ICE Deportations

Congressman Brandon Gill on partial government shutdown: “Democrats are willing to do whatever they can to thwart ICE and stop the President from deporting illegals which is what he was elected to do. They want to turn every city into Minneapolis.”

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

SHUTDOWN 2.0: Federal Government Enters Partial Shutdown Over Democrats’ ICE Revolt

President Trump Calls To Deport Rep. Ilhan Omar “Back To Somalia” Over Massive Minnesota Fraud

US Warns Iran Against “Escalatory Behavior” As Supreme Leader Khamenei Emerges From Bunker to Issue New Threats

Sinwar Planned To Keep The Hostages For 10 Years, Gal Hirsch Reveals

IDF Carries Out Wave Of Strikes In Gaza Following Hamas Ceasefire Violations

Mysterious Explosions Rock Iranian Cities, Killing 6; Israel Denies Any Connection

President Trump Sues IRS And Treasury For $10 Billion Over Leaked Tax Info

GOOD NEWS! United Nations On Verge of “Imminent Financial Collapse”

President Trump Picks Former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh to Lead The Federal Reserve

U.S. Destroyer Docks At Israeli Port Amid Military Threats Against Iran