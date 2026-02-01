Advertise
UNPRECEDENTED ARREST: Yeshivah Bochur Detained By Military Police In Jerusalem’s Ramot Neighborhood

UNPRECEDENTED ARREST: A yeshivah bochur from Ohel Yosef Yeshiva in Jerusalem was arrested in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The arrest took place near the bochur’s home, in the heart of the Chareidi neighborhood. A police vehicle stopped near the bochur’s house while he was outside after coming home for Shabbos home.

Officers got out of the vehicle and arrested him on the spot.

According to the family, the arrest was carried out by the Military Police, on the grounds that he failed to report to the enlistment office, in accordance with the instructions of Gedolei Yisrael.

As in many previous cases, the bochur is Sephardi.

