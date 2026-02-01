Dense Fog Triggers 59-Vehicle Pileup On California Highway, Injures 10

A massive 59-vehicle pileup injured at least 10 people Saturday on California’s Highway 99, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol reported dense fog in Tulare County at the time of the crashes, reducing visibility to just 100–200 feet.
