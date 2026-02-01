Trump Slams Democrats As “Soft On Crime” In Fiery Statement

TRUMP: the biggest problem our country has is that the Democrats are SOFT ON CRIME! Violent and vicious as they may be, at the expense of our great American citizens and patriot. That is not what America is about, and never will be! President DJT
TRUMP: the biggest problem our country has is that the Democrats are SOFT ON CRIME! Violent and vicious as they may be, at the expense of our great American citizens and patriot. That is not what America is about, and never will be! President DJT
Popular Posts