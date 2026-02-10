Advertise
🚨BREAKING: Suspect Detained in Connection With Nancy Guthrie Abduction Investigation

🚨BREAKING: A person has been detained for questioning in connection with the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, according to law enforcement.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the FBI, detained the individual south of Tucson.

Authorities are preparing to search a location linked to the suspect.

The development comes after investigators released images of a masked figure seen approaching Guthrie’s home. The investigation is ongoing.

