Tri-State Braces for Potential Sunday–Monday Snowstorm

❄️ TRI-STATE WEATHER ALERT: Snowstorm Possible Sunday Into Monday
There is increasing confidence that an impactful snowfall could hit the region Sunday into Monday — but some uncertainty remains.
🌨 Current Snowfall Projections:
• Inland & NYC: 1″–3″
• East End & Southern NJ Shore: 3″–6″
The storm is expected to rapidly intensify as it tracks off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Sunday.
⚠️ Why totals could change:
NYC sits on the western edge of the developing system, meaning even small shifts in the storm’s track could increase — or decrease — snowfall totals by several inches.