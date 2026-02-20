Tri-State Braces for Potential Sunday–Monday Snowstorm



❄️ TRI-STATE WEATHER ALERT: Snowstorm Possible Sunday Into Monday

There is increasing confidence that an impactful snowfall could hit the region Sunday into Monday — but some uncertainty remains.

🌨 Current Snowfall Projections:

•⁠ ⁠Inland & NYC: 1″–3″

•⁠ ⁠East End & Southern NJ Shore: 3″–6″

The storm is expected to rapidly intensify as it tracks off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Sunday.

⚠️ Why totals could change:

NYC sits on the western edge of the developing system, meaning even small shifts in the storm’s track could increase — or decrease — snowfall totals by several inches.