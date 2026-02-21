NewYork-Presbyterian Nurses Ratify Contract, Ending 41-Day Strike



Nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian voted Saturday to ratify a new three-year contract, ending a historic 41-day strike.

•⁠ ⁠The New York State Nurses Association said 93% of its members at NewYork-Presbyterian approved the deal.

•⁠ ⁠The union said the agreement includes staffing improvements, raises topping 12% over three years, and safeguards on the use of artificial intelligence.

•⁠ ⁠Nurses are expected to return to work in the coming week, as the last of three major private hospital systems affected by the walkout.