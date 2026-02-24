Justice Department Sues New Jersey Over Sanctuary Policies, EO No. 12



The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against New Jersey, accusing the state of expanding sanctuary policies and obstructing federal immigration enforcement through Executive Order No. 12.

•⁠ ⁠Attorney General Pam Bondi said the policy endangers federal officers and the public, arguing states may not interfere with federal immigration operations.

•⁠ ⁠The complaint alleges the order unlawfully restricts cooperation with federal authorities and results in the release of “dangerous criminals” otherwise subject to removal.