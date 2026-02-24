Novo Nordisk to Cut U.S. Prices for Ozempic and Wegovy by Up to 50%



Novo Nordisk announced it will cut U.S. list prices for Ozempic and Wegovy by up to 50%, with the reductions taking effect in January 2027.

•⁠ ⁠Under the changes, both drugs will carry a list price of $675 per month, roughly half the current price for Wegovy and a major reduction for Ozempic.

•⁠ ⁠Cash prices for patients paying without insurance were lowered to a range of $149 to $499 per month, depending on dosage.

•⁠ ⁠The price cuts intensify competition with Eli Lilly and coincide with new Medicare pricing, where Ozempic and Wegovy will cost $274 for a 30-day supply starting January 2027.