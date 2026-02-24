Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Novo Nordisk to Cut U.S. Prices for Ozempic and Wegovy by Up to 50%


Novo Nordisk announced it will cut U.S. list prices for Ozempic and Wegovy by up to 50%, with the reductions taking effect in January 2027.

•⁠ ⁠Under the changes, both drugs will carry a list price of $675 per month, roughly half the current price for Wegovy and a major reduction for Ozempic.

•⁠ ⁠Cash prices for patients paying without insurance were lowered to a range of $149 to $499 per month, depending on dosage.

•⁠ ⁠The price cuts intensify competition with Eli Lilly and coincide with new Medicare pricing, where Ozempic and Wegovy will cost $274 for a 30-day supply starting January 2027.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Israeli Hospitals Prepare For Possible Prolonged Conflict With Iran

The Attorney General’s Move Against Shin Bet Chief David Zini

El Al Faces $35 Million Fine Over Alleged Abuse Of Rival Airlines During Gaza War

Eichler: “Why Isn’t The Attorney General Sanctioning Arab Crime Families?”

Gunman Killed At Mar-a-Lago Was Trump Supporter Obsessed With Epstein Files

MAILBAG: Bais Medrash Ontology: Chizuk For Those Who Learn Gemara B’Iyun

🚨 TRAVEL NIGHTMARE:Over 21,000 Flights Disrupted After Blizzard Of 2026

Trump Slams “Fake News” Reports On Iran, Defends Top General And Warns Of “Very Bad Day” If No Deal

Democratic Report: Joe Biden’s Pro-Israel Stance On Gaza War Cost Kamala Harris 2024 Election

Top U.S. General Urges Caution As Trump Weighs Iran Strike