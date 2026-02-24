Press Sec: Americans in Mexico Warned of Severe Consequences for Threats by Cartels

Press Sec: “We encourage all Americans in Mexico to of course adhere to the guidance provided by the State Dept… and the Mexican drug cartels know not to lay a finger on a single American or they will pay severe consequences under this President.”
