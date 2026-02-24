Advertise
U.S. Embassy to Offer Consular Services in Efrat, First Time Outside Jerusalem and Tel Aviv


The U.S. Embassy in Israel announced that it will provide consular services this coming Friday in Efrat, located in the Gush Etzion bloc. According to the announcement, this marks the first time the embassy has offered such services in Judea and Samaria, and represents a rare instance of consular operations conducted outside the primary embassy facilities in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The embassy indicated that similar outreach services are expected to be held in additional locations, including Ramallah, Beit Shemesh, Beitar Illit, Haifa, Jerusalem, and Netanya.

