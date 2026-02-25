Former U.S. Air Force Pilot Arrested for Allegedly Training Chinese Military Pilots Without Authorization



Former U.S. Air Force pilot Gerald Eddie Brown Jr., 65, was arrested in Indiana and charged with violating the Arms Export Control Act for allegedly providing unauthorized defense services to Chinese military pilots.

•⁠ ⁠Prosecutors say he conspired since at least August 2023 to train pilots tied to China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force without State Department authorization.

•⁠ ⁠Brown served over two decades in the U.S. Air Force and later worked as a commercial pilot and simulator instructor.

•⁠ ⁠Authorities say he traveled to China in December 2023 and remained there until early February 2026.