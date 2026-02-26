Advertise
CENTCOM Chief Briefs Trump on Iran Military Options Amid Ongoing Geneva Talks


U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper briefed President Trump on Thursday on potential military options in Iran. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine was present.

•⁠ ⁠The briefing came as U.S. and Iranian officials held indirect talks in Geneva on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. No deal was announced; Iran’s foreign minister said progress was made and that technical talks will resume in Vienna next week.

•⁠ ⁠Trump is weighing options ranging from limited strikes on ballistic missile launchers and nuclear sites to a broader sustained operation targeting a larger number of sites.

