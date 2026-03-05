U.S. Prepares for 100+ Day Conflict with Iran, CENTCOM Seeks Additional Intel Officers



The U.S. is gearing up for a conflict with Iran that could stretch at least 100 days and potentially into September as it ramps up intelligence support for the rapidly escalating regional conflict, POLITICO reported.

​CENTCOM has requested additional military intel officers for its Tampa HQ to sustain operations against Iran through that period. The request is the first-known call for additional intelligence operatives dedicated to the war, signaling plans for operations beyond President Trump’s initial four-week timeline.

​According to the report, the Pentagon is already reallocating funds for an extended campaign.