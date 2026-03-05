U.S. Prepares for 100+ Day Conflict with Iran, CENTCOM Seeks Additional Intel Officers

The U.S. is gearing up for a conflict with Iran that could stretch at least 100 days and potentially into September as it ramps up intelligence support for the rapidly escalating regional conflict, POLITICO reported.
CENTCOM has requested additional military intel officers for its Tampa HQ to sustain operations against Iran through that period. The request is the first-known call for additional intelligence operatives dedicated to the war, signaling plans for operations beyond President Trump’s initial four-week timeline.
According to the report, the Pentagon is already reallocating funds for an extended campaign.