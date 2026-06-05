BORDER BILL: Senate Passes $70 Billion Immigration And Security Package, Sends Measure To House After Overnight Session

The Senate passed a $70 billion immigration and border security bill by a vote of 52-47, sending it to the House after an overnight voting session.

• The bill funds ICE and border patrol operations through the remainder of President Trump’s term despite a Republican revolt over the DOJ’s “anti-weaponization fund.”

• Senate Democrats failed in their effort to eliminate the DOJ fund after several Republican holdouts ultimately sided with GOP leadership.

• In a separate vote, Senate Republicans and Democrats failed to reach the 60 votes needed to reauthorize Section 702 of FISA.