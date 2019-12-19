Shapell’s/Darche Noam and the New Age of Torah Education





Noah BenEzra

Shapell’s/Darche Noam in Jerusalem is part of the movement of forward-thinking educational institutions spreading various types of Torah worldwide via social media. This provides the opportunity to inspire and educate, well beyond the walls of the Yeshiva with outstanding, contemporary content.

Very recently, the Yeshiva’s beloved Mashgiach Ruchani, Rav Fyvel Shuster, started a WhatsApp group called “Machshava Minute.” Every week he shares a 2-minute video with a relevant idea in Jewish thought that imparts insights that can truly impact your life. It currently has hundreds of subscribers with the number growing daily. To benefit from Rav Shuster’s inspiring thoughts, click here to join.

The Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Dovid Schoonmaker, has 2 WhatsApp groups. The original group is “RDS Weekly,” in which he shares 1-2 minute videos where he dives into concepts related to the weekly parsha, Chaggim, and mussar. Click here to join the hundreds of people who are already enjoying these videos.

Motivated by the interest in “RDS Weekly”, Rav Schoonmaker began “5 Minutes on the Gedolim” where he takes his viewers on a journey through the lives of some of our greatest sages of recent generations. He completed a 10 -part series on the great builder of Torah in America, HaRav Aharon Kotler זצ”ל, and 15 parts on the legendary Alter of Slobodka, HaRav Nosson Zvi Finkel זצ”ל.

In honor of the Daf Yomi Siyum, he just began exploring the life and work of HaRav Meir Shapiro זצ”ל, Rosh Yeshiva of Chachmei Lublin and creator of “Daf Yomi.” Click here to join the group as it begins this exciting series of shiurim.

Both the Mashgiach and Rosh Yeshiva have a gift of giving over great ideas with clarity, warmth, and joy- and are pleased to share their wit and wisdom worldwide.

Additionally, Shapell’s/Darche Noam’s YouTube channel offers many outstanding mini-series of 4-8 minute videos from various faculty members. These include:

The Need for a Rabbi/Mentor and Finding the Right One, by Rav Yitzchak Shurin – Rosh Midrasha of Midreshet Rachel V’Chaya.

Educating Our Children: Rules of the Road, by Rav Shaya Karlinsky – Dean.

Five Opinions on Avodat Hashem, by Rav Yitzhak Lerner – a senior faculty member at both the Yeshiva and Midrasha.

Visit www.darchenoam.org or the YouTube channel to get the full list and a lot of other great content.

Finally, Rav Eliezer Kwass, a senior faculty member of Shapell’s, offers a weekly, in-depth class available worldwide through “Zoom” video conference technology. His interactive sessions approach the teachings and lives of the Acharonim from a multi-disciplinary perspective; combining biography, history, halacha, Jewish thought, and lomdus. They’ve already completed shiurim on the Chasam Sofer, Rabbi Akiva Eiger, and have started learning about HaRav Shlomo Zevin זצ”ל. Upcoming series will be on HaRav Ovadia Yosef זצ”ל and HaRav Mordechai Eliyahu זצ”ל. To join, email shapells@darchenoam.org.

Shapell’s/Darche Noam is proud that, while being dedicated to the traditional and often challenging instruction of our sacred texts, they have institutionally embraced new models of Jewish wisdom throughout the world.







