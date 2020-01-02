In Light of Heavy Demand: New Shipment of Machon Yerushalayim Seforim Delivered for ANNUAL SALES EVENT





Following the large demand at book stores, many editions and titles have been sold out. Machon Yerushalayim has accordingly arranged for new shipments to be delivered to select book stores and chains.

Unprecedented prices combined with new titles, stunningly beautiful editions and magnificent sets have led to an all-time high in demand among Torah aficionados and scholars. As a result, many editions and titles have already sold out, though the “ANNUAL SALES EVENT” is not even half over. One of the best sellers is the stunningly beautiful two volume Torat Chessed Responsa series, which has almost entirely disappeared from the shelves. The volumes of the “Mishna Brura, Ohr Ha Mizrach”, a compilation of the rulings of the Sephardic Gedolim on the Mishna Brura. are also in high demand, both within Sephardic communities and among Poskei Halachah seeking to examine various Halachos and analyze them against the Halachas of other Jewish communities and ethnic groups. This unique project, launched last year with the first two volumes of the series, has been enthusiastically welcomed by the world of Halacha, and has subsequently been in great demand, especially now, during the SALES EVENT.

Similarly, hundreds of copies of the new Otzar Meforshei HaTorah have been purchased. The Mifal Teshuvos Harishonim titles, including the Rambam Responsa , HaR”Y MiGash, Ohr Zarua and Maharam MiRottenberg, taken from rare manuscripts and accurate versions, have been enthusiastically welcomed in yeshivos and batei midrash, in learning communities and among dayanim. The five volume Sho’el U’Meishiv , in its newest edition, and the amazing work BeShulei HaMinchah on the Minchas Chinuch, have also proven popular and have sold out at many locations, as have a number of basic seforim published by Machon Yerushalayim.

Fortunately, the Machon was informed early enough of the high demand and was able to arrange for the new shipment of thousands of sets, volumes and editions that have already reached select book stores and chains, enabling the wider public to continue enjoying the light of Torah in all its glory –at amazing, affordable prices.







