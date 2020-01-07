Finish Moed: The Next Great Step in On Line Learning from Shapell’s!





Rabbi Dovid Schoonmaker; Rosh Yeshiva, Shapell’s/Yeshiva Darche Noam

With great excitement, so many have started Berachos with the new Daf Yomi cycle. I am extremely fortunate to lead a unique online Chabura that has also just started this great mesechta. We aren’t just beginning Berachos, though. We have a vision to בס”ד also finish all of Seder Moed (over the Daf Yomi cycle time frame) with many chazaros, written summaries, a chabura feel, and both basic and in-depth shiurim. For me, it is like a dream come true to able both to learn and to teach in this way.

Many want to finish Shas. Others desire to know and focus on the Mesechtos of Moed and to do so at a manageable pace, with time to absorb and review. Seder Moed’s sugyos are generally more easily remembered, understandable, and relevant day to day than other parts of Shas.

Many want to focus and master one mesechta but many others have a desire to cover ground and get the special satisfaction in finishing a whole Seder.

Our program is an amazing combination – bekyus and completion on one side, clarity and review on the other.

If you are a serious-minded learner, consider joining us in this amazing endeavor. It could change your life and bring your learning to a whole new level!

At Shapell’s/Darche Noam, we also offer other on line opportunities to connect to inspiring Torah.

Very recently, the Yeshiva’s beloved Mashgiach Ruchani, Rav Fyvel Shuster, started a WhatsApp group called “Machshava Minute.” Every week he shares a 2-minute video with a relevant idea in Jewish thought that imparts insights that can truly impact your life. To benefit from Rav Shuster’s inspiring thoughts, click here to join.

I also offer 2 WhatsApp groups. The original group is “RDS Weekly,” in which I share 1-2 minute videos where I dive into concepts related to the weekly parsha, Chaggim, and mussar. Click here to join us.

Motivated by the interest in “RDS Weekly”, I also began “5 Minutes on the Gedolim” taking viewers on a journey through the lives of some of our greatest sages of recent generations. In honor of the Daf Yomi Siyum, I just began exploring the life and work of HaRav Meir Shapiro זצ”ל, Rosh Yeshiva of Chachmei Lublin and creator of “Daf Yomi.” Click here to join the group.

Finally, Rav Eliezer Kwass, a senior faculty member of Shapell’s, offers a weekly, in-depth class available worldwide through “Zoom” video conference technology. His interactive sessions approach the teachings and lives of the Acharonim from a multi-disciplinary perspective; combining biography, history, halacha, Jewish thought, and lomdus. They’ve already completed shiurim on the Chasam Sofer, Rabbi Akiva Eiger, and have started learning about HaRav Shlomo Zevin זצ”ל. Upcoming series will be on HaRav Ovadia Yosef זצ”ל and HaRav Mordechai Eliyahu זצ”ל. To join, email shapells@darchenoam.org.

Shapell’s/Darche Noam is proud that, while being dedicated to the traditional and often challenging instruction of our sacred texts, they have institutionally embraced new models of Jewish wisdom throughout the world.







