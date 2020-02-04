Parsha Hamon today! Recite the Segulah for Parnassah right now

Sponsored Content





TODAY ONLY!

To read Parshas Hamon on a mobile phone – CLICK HERE

Share this page with your family & friends

The GOLDEN Opportunity… to Improve Your Parnassah (livelihood)

Tuesday.. Parshas Beshalach is the special day of Segulah for Parnassah taught to us by Reb Menachem Mendel of Rimanov zt”l

by reading Parshas Hamon – TODAY, Tuesday Parshas Beshalach!

CLICK HERE to read Parshas Hamon by yourself and/or have a Minyan of Talmidei Chachamim daven in Amuka on your behalf (no minimum donation required).

(Please have in mind all of the rescued women and children rescued through Yad L’Achim – that they have the financial means to be successful in their new life – thank you)

To read Parshas Hamon on a mobile phone – CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE OR ON THE IMAGE BELOW FOR FULL TEXT OF PARSHAS HAMON or call Yad L’Achim at 1-866-923-5224







