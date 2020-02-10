The Painful Reason This Woman Isn’t Able to Raise Her Own Kids

Sponsored Content





Many have been in the same position: Sick, and without answers. When young mother of 5 Chaya Marian went to doctors earlier this year complaining of weakness, she was told that she was fine. Relieved, she returned to her regular routines. Everything changed when massive bloating sent her to the ER, and she was diagnosed with cancer.

“It was like an earthquake for our entire family,” says Chaya, in a touchingly personal video.

One might expect to hear or see the usual chaotic signs of young children in the footage, but her home is soberly silent. Most of her days now consist of treatments and hospital trips, and her husband left his job as well to accompany her during her weakest moments. Her beloved children have been split up to live amongst family. The couple can’t afford the babysitters, food, and clothing necessary to keep them at home.

To change that, she will need help. Chaya Marian has opened a crowdfunding page, with a simple and deeply important goal in mind: To reunite her family. With some financial assistance, she would be able to afford her treatments, prolong her life, and bring her children home.

CLICK HERE TO HELP

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN







